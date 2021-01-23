140,000 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $37.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.