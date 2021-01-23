$143.47 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $143.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.17 million and the lowest is $142.98 million. Paylocity posted sales of $132.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $627.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $652.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $771.14 million, with estimates ranging from $741.86 million to $837.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

PCTY opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.39, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

