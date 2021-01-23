14,700 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Apple comprises 3.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

