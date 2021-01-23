$16.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post $16.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $16.60 million. Sientra reported sales of $23.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $64.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $83.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The business had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 million.

SIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 153.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 282,057 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 370.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Sientra by 298.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 159,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 119,204 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

