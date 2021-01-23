$17.00 Million in Sales Expected for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will post $17.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $56.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.23 million to $57.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.60 million, with estimates ranging from $120.39 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triterras.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIT shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

TRIT opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62. Triterras has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Triterras at the end of the most recent quarter.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

