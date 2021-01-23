$171.59 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $171.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.90 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $218.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $714.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $715.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $682.15 million, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $683.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE:SLG opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.