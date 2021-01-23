$172.29 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce sales of $172.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.80 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $143.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $672.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.40 million to $674.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $824.43 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $831.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. Truist began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 351,146 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

