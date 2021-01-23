$178.60 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report sales of $178.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.20 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $700.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.55 million to $702.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $726.82 million, with estimates ranging from $679.79 million to $756.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STOR. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,386,000 after buying an additional 3,581,785 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,370,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,018,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,390,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,151,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.