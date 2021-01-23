$18.25 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report $18.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.10 million to $18.40 million. OptiNose posted sales of $11.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $50.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.80 million to $51.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $103.38 million, with estimates ranging from $101.27 million to $105.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $46,503.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,283.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock worth $688,312. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 24.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in OptiNose by 14.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $214.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

