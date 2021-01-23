$184.83 Million in Sales Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post $184.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.10 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $189.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $714.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $713.90 million to $715.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $735.30 million to $747.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $3,349,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.