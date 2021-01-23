184,970 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

