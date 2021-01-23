1inch (1INCH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $155.97 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One 1inch token can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC on major exchanges. 1inch has a total market cap of $140.84 million and approximately $155.97 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

