1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.88

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $30.60 million and $71,642.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00104929 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000929 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00324583 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00025142 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.