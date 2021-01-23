1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, 1World has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $1.71 million and $6,899.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1World Coin Profile

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

