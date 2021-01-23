$2.08 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $2.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $9.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $15.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.90 million, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $81.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.99 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $336.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

