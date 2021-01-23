$2.08 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $2.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $9.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 million to $15.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.90 million, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $81.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.99 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $336.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.