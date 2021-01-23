$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $2,590,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

