$2.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will report earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Stryker posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.79. The stock has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.