$2.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $2.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.78 and the lowest is $1.85. Dillard’s reported earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.08) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NYSE:DDS opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

