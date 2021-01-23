$2.66 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.62. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.52.

Shares of QRVO traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Qorvo by 20.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

