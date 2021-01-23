-$2.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.52) and the highest is ($1.75). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($12.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.29) to ($11.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($13.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $271.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.82.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.98. 198,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.50 and its 200-day moving average is $261.34. argenx has a 12-month low of $103.75 and a 12-month high of $316.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of argenx by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.