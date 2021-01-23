$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the highest is $2.92. Carter’s reported earnings per share of $2.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSE:CRI opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

