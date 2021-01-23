$2.97 EPS Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the lowest is $2.75. The Travelers Companies posted earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $13.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $145.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.