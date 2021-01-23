$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

