$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $260,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $680,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590,000.00 to $740,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.47 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 97.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 88.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Prothena by 9.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

PRTA opened at $13.61 on Friday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $543.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

