205,144 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,000. CSX accounts for approximately 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

