$215.37 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will post sales of $215.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.26 million. LendingTree posted sales of $255.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $902.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $893.30 million to $909.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $220.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.25.

TREE stock opened at $318.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.68 and a 200-day moving average of $304.71. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $368.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

