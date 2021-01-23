22,087 Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.46 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

