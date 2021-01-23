$236.36 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce sales of $236.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.30 million. HubSpot reported sales of $186.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $867.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.20 million to $868.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.45.

In other HubSpot news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $393.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -217.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

