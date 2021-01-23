$283.66 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $283.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.79 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $280.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $218.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

