$285.68 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report sales of $285.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $286.30 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $283.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

WOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

WOW opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $975.27 million, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

