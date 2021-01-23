$290.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report sales of $290.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.90 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $287.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of TYL opened at $424.40 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.