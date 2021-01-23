2key.network (2KEY) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $206,798.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00619743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.99 or 0.04381281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017615 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2KEY is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,084,971 tokens. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

