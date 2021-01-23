$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $211.79 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.08. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

