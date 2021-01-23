307,569 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF comprises 1.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 30.45% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

RFV opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.32. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

