$361.81 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to post $361.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the lowest is $360.63 million. Vectrus posted sales of $365.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $352.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $639.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vectrus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vectrus by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

