38,844 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

