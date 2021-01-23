39,315 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $2,777,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $686,000.

UL opened at $59.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

