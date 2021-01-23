39,398 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Acquired by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Paylocity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,623.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock worth $81,115,746 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 178.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.37.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

