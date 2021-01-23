$4.09 EPS Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings of $4.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.31 and the highest is $4.63. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $11.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.46. 1,394,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.40. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

