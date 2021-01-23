$4.22 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

DXC stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,415 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

