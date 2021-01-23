$40.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $40.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $40.52 billion. Cigna reported sales of $36.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year sales of $157.92 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $164.57 billion to $170.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $223.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average of $189.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

