$437.20 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce $437.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. SPX posted sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPX by 28.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SPX by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SPX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SPX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SPX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

