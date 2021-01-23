$44.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $44.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.48 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $37.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $147.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.61 billion to $149.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $179.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.48 billion to $188.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,624.84. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.