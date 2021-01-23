$446.47 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report sales of $446.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $447.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $464.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $223.66 on Friday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $227.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

