4,950 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 90.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ferrari by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Ferrari by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Ferrari by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.18. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

