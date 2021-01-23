4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $245,400.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $477,695.07 and approximately $245,400.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00057594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00126284 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00276450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00071034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040254 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.