$530.29 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $530.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $527.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.60 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $513.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $272.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.09 and a 200 day moving average of $296.20. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,817.95 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SBA Communications by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

