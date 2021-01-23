$543.91 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $543.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $521.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $568.20 million. Woodward posted sales of $720.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.33 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Shares of WWD opened at $122.02 on Friday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $17,543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $15,453,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $10,188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 259.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 95,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

