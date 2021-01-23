$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $860,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

