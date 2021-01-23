$625.17 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will post sales of $625.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $625.80 million and the lowest is $624.50 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $569.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock worth $3,906,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $5,902,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 157.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $204.55. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

